Lawyer Jailed Five Years  for Drug Trafficking

Wale Igbintade



A Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday convicted and sentenced a 26-year-old female lawyer, Sulaimon Kaosarat Yetunde, to five years imprisonment for trafficking in cannabis sativa, a prohibited weed.

The convict, who studied law from one of Benin Republic Universities, was convicted by Justice Daniel Osiagor, after she pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy and unlawful export of exported 1.10 kilogrammes of Cannabis Sativa.

The prosecutor, Mr. Abu Ibrahim, told the court that the convict, a resident of 28, Fehintola Giwa Street, Aguda – Surulere, Lagos, was arrested on July 18, 2022, at Export Shed of National Handling Company Limited (NAHCO), a Customs Area/Point of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja-Lagos, when she attempted exporting the banned weed.

Abu told the court that the convict procured one Benjamin Christopher Joel, to commit the illegal act.

He further told the court that the offences committed by convict contravened Sections 21 (2)(d) and 11 (b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under 11 (b) of the same Act. The convict pleaded guilty to the charges.

Following her plea of guilty, the prosecutor urged the court to convict and sentence her in accordance with relevant sections of the law.

But, defence counsel, Benson Ndakara, pleaded with the court to be lenient with his client, and to put into consideration that the convict was a first time offender, who is now remorseful of her action and promised never to engage in such act.

Justice Osiagor, after listening to the prosecutor and the convict’s counsel, sentenced her to five years imprisonment.

The judge, however, ordered the convict to pay the sum of N100, 000, 00 as an option in lieu of the jail terms.

The court also ordered that all the exhibits recovered from the convict and tendered by the prosecution should be destroyed if there is no appeal against the judgment within the stipulated period by the law.

Charges filed against the Convict reads: “That you Sulaimon Kaosarat Yetunde Female, Adult of No. 28, Fehintola Giwa Street, Aguda – Surulere, Lagos State on or about the 18 July 2022 at Export Shed of National Handling Company Limited (NAHCO), a Customs Area/Point of thé Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja-Lagos procured one Benjamin Christopher Joel to export 1.10 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, a Narcotic Drug similar to Cocaine, LSD, Heroin and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 21 (2)(d) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under 11 (b) of the same Act.

“That you Sulaimon Kaosarat Yetunde Female, Adult of No. 28, Fehintola Giwa Street, Aguda – Surulere, Lagos State on or about the 18th July 2022 at Export Shed of National Handling Company Limited (NAHCQ), a Customs Area/Point of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja-Lagos without lawful authority exported 1.10kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, a Narcotic Drug similar to Cocaine, LSD, Heroin and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 11 (b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap. N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”