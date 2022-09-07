LASU VC Urges Stakeholders to Partner Government​ ​on Technology

Funmi Ogundare

The Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has called on​ stakeholders in the education sector to work in synergy with the government and the ministry of education to institutionalise​ 21-century technology.

Olatunji-Bello, who made the call recently at a two-day 2022 summit ‘Creating a Sustainable Fit-for-Purpose Education Model’, in Lagos, said administrators, policymakers and teachers should channel resources toward ensuring curriculum meets current demands of the future​ and the methodology relevant and result-oriented.

The VC, represented by the​ Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof Adenike Boyo, stated that the development of any nation depended on the education quality provided for the citizens.

She stressed that the​ summit was critical to the successful realisation of the THEMES educational goal of the Lagos government.

“The theme and sub-theme of the summit are interwoven in order to create a sustainable field for education,” she stressed. “It is impressive that the THEMES agenda is prioritised, and we are hopeful and confident about the conclusion of the summit.”

The Commissioner for Education,​ Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the successful Lagos State Education Summit 2022.

Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat said the education system in Lagos was designed to make every child better.

“So many things have been done in our education system. We have primary school pupils who​ are coding which is extremely good and​ engaging them already in critical thinking,” Hamzat stated. “So in Lagos State, it’s not all about statistics, but about the practicality of what we are doing. I think ‘Creating a Sustainable Fit-For-Purpose Education Model’ is a good​ theme and what needs to come out of this summit for me is what are the next steps for us to take.”

The summit had a plenary session with Hamzat, Ambassador Marjaana Sall, Finnish Ambassador for Education), and Mr Tunde Adekola, Senior Education Specialist, World Bank, Nigeria. Others are Mrs Solape Hammond, Special adviser on the Sustainable Development Goal and Investment to the Lagos governor and Dr Femi Ogunsanya, the chairperson of the Association of Private Educators in Nigeria (APEN).

They​ called on stakeholders, particularly teachers, to be committed, passionate, and courageous.