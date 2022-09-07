  • Tuesday, 6th September, 2022

Bridge Gap Recruitment App Goes Live

Business | 28 seconds ago


Nume Ekeghe

BridgeGap Consults Limited, an Information Technology company has introduced a recruitment application (app) that seamlessly connects employers with their prospective employees.


It aims to revolutionize job applications, improve efficiency and reduce bottlenecks in the recruitment process for organizations.
According to the firm, by virtue of its activation on September 5, 2022, the App is available to users and can be downloaded on Apple Store, Android Play store or through the the company website.


The 56 Bridge app, which was launched in Lagos on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022, is primed to assist organisations attract and hire top talents from any part of the world.


In her earlier remarks during the launch ceremony, Mosunmola Obembe, Director of Operations for BridgeGap Consults Limited- the parent company of 56 Bridge – said the app is an end-to-end recruitment platform that is cost and time effective, where candidates’ shortlisting and interview processes is re-defined for a better talent addition to organisations.


Speaking about the App, Managing Director, Charms PLC Mr. Gaving Young said depending on the role, what skills are available, it is useful.


According to him, this extends even to some of the highly skilled positions, and “then obviously on to our board as well as one or two interviews take place there but we try to do that as quickly as possible combining other things together.”

