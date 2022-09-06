  • Tuesday, 6th September, 2022

Ugwuanyi’s Cooperation with Nigerian Army  Commended

Nigeria | 22 mins ago

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, has expressed profound appreciation to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his immense support and cooperation with the Nigerian Army in the effective discharge of its responsibilities in the state and beyond.

The COAS’s gratitude was conveyed to  Ugwuanyi by the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Umar Musa, when he paid a courtesy visit to the governor  in Enugu,  yesterday.

The visit, according to  Musa,  was to  formally inform  the governor  of his assumption of duty in the state as the new GOC.

Musa said that the COAS is impressed with the way  Ugwuanyi cooperates and supports the soldiers to discharge their duties in Enugu State.

The new GOC added that his predecessor, Maj. Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja also briefed him on the level of  Ugwuanyi’s support, cooperation and commitment to the Nigerian Army, stressing that the commendations were corroborated by the Garrison Commander, Brig. Gen. M.K Ibrahim.

Maj. Gen. Musa pointed out that Enugu is a peaceful state, and assured the governor that he is in the state to ensure that it remains peaceful and “that the entire Southeastern states are safe and peaceful.”

The new GOC, who stated that the 82 Division in Enugu comprises six states including Cross River, explained that the courtesy visit to  Ugwuanyi was the first since he assumed duty before he embarks on a tour of other states.   

Commending  Ugwuanyi for his sustained hospitality, support and cooperation to the Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Musa assured the governor that “it is my mandate to ensure that everywhere is peaceful and I will do my best to ensure that the Southeastern states particularly Enugu is peaceful.”

Welcoming the new GOC, the governor  reiterated his administration’s commitment to the security and welfare of the people as the primary purpose of government in line with the constitution of Nigeria.

Pointing out that when there is peace there is development, the governor maintained that he is interested in everything concerning the military and other security agencies.

He recognised the contributions of past GOCs he had worked with in Enugu as well as the professionalism being displayed by the Nigeria Army in the discharge of its duties and assured the new GOC of the cooperation and support of the state government, saying: “We are going to work together.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.