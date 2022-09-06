Obi: I’m Richer Than America’s President, Will Not Steal Nigeria’s Money

Peter Uzoho



Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has said he was richer than the president of the Unites States of America and therefore, not contesting to be Nigeria’s president to amass wealth, because God has ‘over-blessed him’.

He added that he was already well-blessed and was even richer than the President of America, Joe Biden, whom he said was worth $8.9 million.

Obi made the remarks recently while addressing his supporters, popularly known as Obidients, in the United States, saying the fear as to whether he would steal Nigeria’s money when he becomes the president of the country should not even arise.

The LP presidential standard bearer had been on a tour of some cities around the world,including Frankfurt, Toronto, Rome, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Houston, Washington DC and New York, where he was engaging with Nigerians and others interested in the Nigerian project, and selling his candidacy to them.

Telling his audience that he was not seeking to be Nigeria’s president to embezzle public fund, Obi said God has already blessed him enough, and wondered why he should steal Nigeria’s public fund, when he was even richer than Biden.

Insisting that he was not looking for a private jet, sophisticated house or to buy a house in America as he can’t live in America, Obi stated that what he, his party and supporters were doing was not about playing the normal politics or contesting elections.

“If I take public money that I’m not entitled to, God should punish my children and me. Not because of anything but God gave me enough. I say to people, President Biden is worth 8.9 million USD. Why should somebody like me steal public money when I am richer than the American President?

“I am already over-blessed by God. We just need to develop our country. I’m not looking for a private jet, sophisticated house or to buy a house in America, because I can’t live in America. What we are doing is not about the normal politics or contesting elections,” he said.