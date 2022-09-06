Afriland Property Wins in Commercial Category at REDA Awards   

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Leading Real Estate firm, Afriland Properties Plc, has been awarded the Property Development Company of the Year in the commercial category at the 2022 edition of the Real Estate Discussion & Awards held in Lagos recently.

Organisers of the ceremony, Thinkmint Nigeria, lauded Afriland Properties’ achievements and the standards set by the firm in commercial real estate. Amongst other developments, The Afriland Towers, Broad Street, and The Heirs Towers, Adeola Odeku, two fully occupied projects within the company’s portfolio were identified as stand-out projects.

Managing Director/CEO, Afriland Properties, Plc, Uzo Oshogwe, thanked the organisers for the award, dedicating it to her team for their passion and commitment. She said “We are delighted with this award and thank the organisers for the honour. The award is a testament to the standards we have set in the Real Estate industry. We understand how our delivery and quality of service impact our clients’ dreams and aspirations. This drives our commitment to improve lives through our activities in the real estate sector.”

The Afriland Chief Executive Officer restated the company’s commitment to transforming the African continent through real estate. She declared, “Afriland Properties Plc is focused on creating value across the real estate value chain. As part of our portfolio diversification strategies, we have commenced the construction of five new real estate projects: Iris Court, Aromire, Ikeja (Residential Flats); The Rouge, Oba Oyekan, Ikoyi (Luxury Residential Flats); Afriland Estate, Karmo, Abuja(Residential Estate); The Emporium, Trans-Amadi, Port Harcourt (Multipurpose Complex); Afriland Complex, Abule Egba (Offices & Shops).

“These projects will impact lives by creating employment, economic prosperity, and social wealth in the communities where they are located”

Afriland Properties Plc is a property management, investment, and development company, offering end-to-end services across the real estate value chain, from management to joint-venture investments. With a portfolio size of over N10 billion and one of the largest land banks in Nigeria, Afriland is pioneering the opportunities presented by an institutional approach to real estate, serving niche markets throughout Africa.