It’s Shameful Nigeria Still Imports Petrol, Says Obaseki

*Promises to extend Ossiomo power to other senatorial districts of Edo

*Dangote assures refinery to be ready next year

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has decried Nigeria’s continued importation of petroleum products despite being one of the largest producers of crude oil in the world.

The governor made the submission while speaking with journalists at Ewohimi, Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State, at the 10-year remembrance service of Chief Jeremiah Ighodalo, father of the Chairman of Sterling Bank Plc, Dr. Asue Ighodaro.

The governor described the continuous importation of fuel into the nation as a patriotic shame to Nigeria.



Obaseki said Nigeria was one of the largest producers of crude oil in the continent and as such has no business importing fuel into the country.

“It’s a shame that Nigeria is still importing fuel when we are one of the largest producers of crude oil in the continent. As a nation, we should not be importing fuel at this point in our life. It’s a patriotic shame borrowing from the words of Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Adiche,” he said.



Also speaking to journalists on the possibility of his refinery commencing operation and providing petroleum products to Nigerians, President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote said the plant would hopefully begin supply of products in 2023.



“The refinery can provide petroleum products for the whole of Nigeria and some parts of West and Central Africa hopefully by 2023,” he noted.

Besides, Edo State government said it has concluded plan to extend the Ossiomo Power to other senatorial districts in the state, in a renewed effort by the Obaseki-led administration to tackle the challenges of power supply and spur industrialisation.



The Managing Director, Ossiomo Power, Dr. Uwa Igiehon, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists, said the project which has ensured stable electricity to power government establishments and public infrastructure in the Benin metropolis, will now be extended to ensure steady power supply across all Edo communities.



The Ossiomo Power project is a brainchild of the Obaseki-led state government to make the state self-sustaining in power supply. The 95MW facility was birth through a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Ossiomo Power Company and powers government offices and hospitals, as well as streetlights in Benin metropolis.



Emotan Gardens Estate, Edo Tech Park, Edo Creative Hub, among others, all enjoy between 22 and 24 hours of stable electricity supply daily from the facility. The power is also being extended to the Edo Enterprise and Industrial Park, among others.



The state has also passed the bill repealing the Rural Electricity Board Law of 1972 to re-enact a new law that makes provision for the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for residents of the state, paving the way for the establishment of an electricity market in the state.



Meanwhile, Obaseki, has described the father of the Chairman of Alaghodaro Economic Summit LTD/GTE and Chairman, Sterling Bank Plc, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, late Jeremiah Aghedo Ighodalo as a patriotic Edo man who stood for unity and togetherness.

Obaseki said, “He pulled his whole clan along with him and valued education. He became the beacon of hope for all Mid-Westerners and Edo people who had the privilege of being in Ibadan when he was there.



“We are here to celebrate the achievement of our late father in the old Mid-West Region, Bendel and Edo State. I commend the children for keeping the legacy of education and discipline of their father and his memory still alive. We thank God for his life. We will continue to celebrate his life and time.”

The governor commended the Ighodalo family for adopting Ewohimi Primary School, noting that the government alone cannot fund education but would require partners to develop the state’s education system.



“We are not surprised that the family has taken this position as their father stood for education. We need to work with them and show them our design for disarticulation of schools and ensure it’s followed all the way,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Dr. Asue Ighodalo expressed appreciation to the governor and his entourage for gracing the 10-year remembrance service of his late father.



He said the family had resolved to adopt the Ewohimi Primary School and make it one of the best in the state, adding that a microfinance scheme has been funded with N25 million to empower women of Ewohimi.

“We are also going to set up a foundation in the memory of our father to award scholarships to four brilliant Ewohimi students who are good in English, Medicine, Economics and Accounting.”