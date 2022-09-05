IG at UN, Says No Threat to 2023 Polls

*Military neutralises 200 insurgents in Lake Chad

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, at the weekend, assured Nigerians and the world in general that there would be no threat to the 2023 general election.



This is as the military authorities, also at the weekend, claimed that sustained fire-fight through air strikes and ground troops of Operation Hadin Kai, killed 200 insurgents in Lake Chad.



However, the IG anchored his position on what he described as the robust security threat analysis carried out using global best standards to ascertain the trend of expectations for the electioneering processes.



Baba spoke at the meeting of the United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit (UNCOPS) in the United States and during a meeting with Assistant Secretary, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, U.S. Department of State, Mr. Todd D. Robinson, as part of events rounding up his attendance at the UN summit.



At the meeting, discussions centered around enhancing support for the Nigeria Police training and capacity building programmes particularly, the training of tactical units deployed in the North-east and other conflict theatres across the country.

A statement by Force Headquarters, said, the meeting also discussed the ongoing election security management training across the six geo-political zones of the country in preparation for the 2023 general election and support for police recruit training in modern policing themes such as forensic investigations, human relations and cyber security.



In his remarks, the Assistant Secretary, praised efforts of the force under the leadership of the IGP even as both leaders discussed other ways of increasing support to the force.



“The Inspector-General of Police, in his quest to achieve improved policing services and bequeath an enviable policing system to the nation, has continuously interfaced with individuals and groups with requisite ideas and support-base for the achievement of his agenda of a modern Nigeria Police Force.

“The IGP, similarly emphasised his administration’s focus on improved training and retraining of police officers and men, as well as the sustenance and improvement of cutting-edge technology for better crime prevention, deterrence and apprehension of suspects with concrete, credible and corroborated evidence,” the statement stated.



Meanwhile, a war update issued in Abuja by the Nigerian Air Force, has disclosed that a well-planned and coordinated attack by the joint operation, hit terrorist locations at Gabchari near Bama, forcing them to flee.



It said fighter jets were immediately scrambled to provide close air support and engage the terrorists in successive passes.

“The strikes were deemed successful as lifeless bodies of terrorists were observed around the points of impact. This has also been corroborated by local sources, who have expressed delight with the increased rate on attacks on terrorists and their enclaves, a situation that has allowed some of them to return to their homes and tend to their farms,” it said.



The update cited intelligence reports from various sources, which also indicated that over 200 terrorists were neutralised by the joint efforts of both air and ground troops including five ISWAP commanders, adding that, after the air strikes, the aircraft maintained close air support on the withdrawing troops until they returned back to base.



“The number of terrorists eliminated in this operation clearly goes to prove the lethality of jointness, synergy and cooperation in any military operation.”

The update further reaffirmed the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies and the renewed vigour and resolve to contain threats posed by terrorists.

“Should the momentum be sustained in all operating theatres, surely Nigerians will begin to feel safe in their environment as normalcy returns,” it said.