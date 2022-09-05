Again, Manufacturers Decry Multiple Taxation By Govt Agencies

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Manufacturers Association of Nigerian (MAN) has decried the multiple taxes and levies by government agencies on its members as one of the major challenges facing operators in the sector.



The outgoing Chairman of MAN, in charge of Rivers/Bayelsa branch, Senator Adawari Michael Pepple stated this in his remarks, at the organisation’s 38th Annual general meeting/5th Made-in-Nigeria Products Exhibition held in Port Harcourt recently.



He stressed that the challenges bedeviling the manufacturing sector were numerous.

Pepple said government in partnership with the manufacturers should create an adequately protected and friendly environment required for sustained economic growth of the country.



“Manufacturers are still overburdened with numerous demands from various tiers of government in form of taxes, levies, fees, permits etc. In addition, companies in the sector are confronted daily with multiple regulations and excessive drive for revenue generation by government agencies.

“Manufacturers are increasingly finding it difficult to source foreign exchange for the importation of raw materials, machines and spare parts that are not available locally.



“Inadequate electricity supply and incessant increases in tariff without commensurate improvement in generation, transmission and distribution still remain key challenges of the sector.



“Although the challenges bedeviling the manufacturing sector are numerous, we are confident that with careful and concerted efforts and through effective public-private sector partnership, we would create a friendly operating environment for the sector required for sustained economic growth of the country,” he added.



Pepple while commending the Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, for his efforts to transform the business landscape of the state, further “urged His Excellency to do more to ensure that the manufacturing sector is adequately protected, so as to guarantee the sustainable development of the state.”

Also in his speech, National President of Man, Mansur Ahmed, represented by the Vice President, Eastern Zone, Chukwuemeka Nzewi, Ahmed urged the government of the two states to institute a more effective and efficient consultative mechanism with the Association.



He said MAN was the only sector with the highest contributors to job creation in the country.

Ahmed appealed to Wike, to focus specially on the Eleme Road leading to the Onne port where a lot of companies are situated, even as he called on the Bayelsa state Governor, Douye Diri, to give more consideration to road infrastructure and drainage in the state, in order to reduce the incidence of flooding which was identified as a major challenge faced by manufacturers.



“I would like to state upfront that: the manufacturing sector has been acknowledged as the highest contributor to job and wealth creation, skill development and technology transfer.



“It is therefore imperative for the Rivers and Bayelsa States Government to institute a more effective and efficient consultative mechanism with MAN.

“Also, the lackluster performance of the national economy has made it imperative for us to rethink the country’s development strategy so that we can avoid the unpleasant consequences of economic recession and reversal of the modest progress we have recorded since the recent setback occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.



“To this end, it is again necessary that the federal and state governments, together with their agencies, work in synergy, carrying along relevant stakeholders, in fashioning appropriate strategies to improve and stabilise the economy.”