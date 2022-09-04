OAU Faculty Celebrates Academic Excellence

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

As the nation’s universities await the resolution of the ongoing strike of the Academic Staff Union of University, the Faculty of Dentistry of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile Ife is in a celebratory mood following its rating in the latest ranking of the Global Academic Ranking of World Universities (GRAS).

A statement at the weekend quoted the Dean Dentistry Faculty of OAU, Prof Morenike Toyin Ukpong as saying that “The major driver of this noble achievement is the high-quality collaborative research outputs from the Faculty.”

According to the 2022 GRAS ranking which was released recently, Nigeria featured as follows, Faculty of Dentistry, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), and Veterinary Sciences of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta emerged in the 201-300 groups. while in Psychology, University of Nigeria, Nzukka emerged in the 401-500 groups.

However, an elated Ukpong said the news came as a surprise as well as a morale booster.

“It is encouraging to know that the little thing we do add up.

We will only choose to do more by understanding this. This global achievement is a result of unconscious process, if we do things a lot more consciously; we can go far.”

In his words, former Dean of the faculty, Prof. Owotade John Foluso, revealed that the news was quite encouraging and the feat is a combination of academic excellence.

“There is no doubt that the news is encouraging. A combination of international visibility through academic output and the excellence that we have displayed in our teaching, research, and community service,” Owotade a Professor of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery stated.

Also, the commentator, a highly excited Professor of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and former Dean, Prof. Olawunmi Fatusi, hinged the feat on the total dedication of both students and staff.

“We are very excited about OAU dental programme making the 201-300 ranking. It is a validation of our hard work and commitment in the past and a call to improved development in the future. Despite being the smallest faculty in the university, we have always been positive about the impact we can make in our student’s lives and the university at large”

“Much more, we are excited about the products of this faculty and all that they have been able to achieve across the globe,” Fatusi said.