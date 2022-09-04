Nigeria Recorded 48 New Cases of Monkeypox in Six Days, Says NCDC

*UK detects new strain traced to Africa

Nigeria recorded 48 additional cases of monkeypox between August 8 and August 14 2022, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has said.

This is as the government of the United Kingdom said it had identified a different strain of monkeypox infection in an individual who recently travelled to West Africa.



The NCDC said the 48 cases were recorded in 16 states.

It stated that Lagos State topped the list of new infections with 15 cases, while Abia and Ogun recorded five cases each.

Benue, Edo, Rivers and the FCT had three cases each; Bayelsa and Ondo had two cases each, while Cross River, Anambra, Gombe, Imo, Katsina, Oyo and Osun recorded one case each.



The latest infections raised the number of cases in Nigeria since the beginning of the year to 220, the NCDC stated, adding that the infections were recorded in 29 states.

It stated also that of the 220 infections, males accounted for 144 cases, while females accounted for the 76 others.

It added that four monkeypox deaths had so far been recorded in four states – Delta, Lagos, Ondo and Akwa Ibom.

Monkeypox has killed a total o0f 12 persons in Nigeria since September 2017, the NCDC stated.



Since the re-emergence of monkeypox in September 2017, 1,042 suspected cases have been reported in 35 states in Nigeria.

The ongoing outbreak of monkeypox, a viral disease, was confirmed in May 2022. The initial cluster of cases was found in the United Kingdom.

Monkeypox is symptomised by a rash that may be located on or near the genitals or anus and could be on other areas like the hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth.

The rash will go through several stages, including scabs, before healing. The rash can initially look like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy.



Meanwhile, the UK government has identified a different strain of monkeypox infection in an individual who recently travelled to West Africa.

The latest development was reported on the official website of the UK government.

The report noted that the “preliminary genomic sequencing conducted by UKHSA indicates that this case does not have the current outbreak strain circulating in the UK.”



This is the second time the UK would be linking monkeypox infection to West Africa since the current outbreak started. The first was confirmed in an unidentified individual who travelled from Nigeria to England.



The UK noted that the unidentified individual with the new strain has been admitted to the High Consequence Infectious Disease (HCID) unit at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital “in line with standing advice from the Advisory Committee on Dangerous Pathogens (ACDP).”



According to Premium Times, it also noted that contact tracing of close contacts of the individual is underway but no further linked cases have been identified.

“UKHSA and the NHS have well-established and robust infection control procedures for dealing with cases of imported infectious disease and these will be strictly followed. The risk to the general public is very low,” said the incident director at the UKHSA, Sophia Maki.



“We remind everyone who is planning to travel to west and central Africa to be alert for the symptoms of monkeypox and to call 111 if you have symptoms on your return,” the official said.