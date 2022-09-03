Senator Basiru:  Working for Osun Central 

Hammed Shittu





In Nigeria, giving back to those that elected any representatives either to the state or national assembly remains a hallmark of good leadership. Such development promotes peace, unity, justice and fair play in the real sense of good governance.

Apart from the fact that it will enhance the socio economic, political and good governance of the areas where such elected representatives represent, it will go a long way in adding more values to the well-being of the electorate and thus serve as a future reference point for such elected leaders and also promoting quality representations.

Based on this premise, the senate spokesman and the lawmaker representing Osun Central Senatorial District Suraju Ajibola Basiru under the All Progressives Congress (APC) has showed a sense of high responsibility and leadership by ensuring that he gives back to the people that elected him. He has remained a game changer and an architect of modern Osun central senatorial, whose tentacle has continued to resonate across his senatorial.

Basiru remain a man of many parts, legal icon, patriot and a leader who switches easily between his legal works and devotion to the people of his senatorial and to the nation through his quality legislative representation at the senate.

There is no gain saying that the Senator has been up to the task where ever he finds himself since his debut in politics. As a former commissioner for Special Duties and Regional Integration and Attorney General and commissioner for Justice in Osun State, Basiru is doing very well for his people in Osogbo, Olorunda and most importantly to the entire Osun central through provision of various kinds of empowerment, financial support and enhancing the socio-economic advancement of the society.

Basiru has been in the forefront of bills leading to the making of laws for the good governance of the country and his immediate constituency. During his campaigns to the senate in the build-up to the 2019 general election, the Osogbo born politician told the people that if elected, he would facilitate and execute laudable and impactful projects in all sphere of life in the Osun central, all-inclusive quality representation at the senate, accessible senatorial office, legislative interventions, sponsoring of bills to establish federal medical centre in the senatorial, establishment of skills/vocational training centers, annual employment/career training and retraining for graduates, annual medical check, facilitation of projects among others. There is no doubt that the lawmaker has been able to fulfill these mandates without any stress.

Among various bills initiated by the lawmaker from 2019 till date include a bill for an act to alter the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria 1999, to provide for the establishment of state police and to ensure effective community policing in Nigeria and for the matters connected thereto; a bill for an act alter the provisions of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria 1999,to provide for establishment of the political parties registration and regulation commission and for related matters 2019; a bill for an act to provide for the regulation and jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal and for related matters 2020; a bill for the establishment of Federal Medical Centre, Osogbo, and the Federal college of Education, Ila-Orangun establishment bill.

Basiru has been in the forefront of giving back the dividends of democracy to the people of his senatorial district, dotted all over the 10 local government areas that make up his senatorial area. The affected local government areas are Osogbo, Olorunda, Irepodun, Ifon, Ifelodun, Boluwaduro, Boripe, Odo-otin, Ila and Ifedayo.

These contributions of the lawmaker have changed the lives of many, from the provision of water, health, roads, education, agriculture, empowerment of highest magnitude, financial support among others. This has ranked him the best among his peers in the giving back to the people under this current political dispensation. Some of the projects are the construction of school and provision of chairs and lockers in the following schools: AUD Primary School, Oke-Oja, Igbajo in Boripe Local Government; AUD Pry School, Okela, Erin-Osun in Irepodun LGA; Methodist Primary School, Otapete, Iragbiji in Boripe LGA; Laro Grammar School; Osogbo, Muslims Grammar school, Isale-Osun, among others.

The lawmaker’s other milestones are: The construction entrepreneurship development center at Awosuru area, Osogbo; provision of 465 solar street lights and distribution of empowerment tools – motorbikes, tricycle, sewing machines, vulcaniser and pumping machines. Others facilitated by the lawmaker include provision of transformer at different communities like Osunlepo, Kuleya, Surulere Oke-Onitea and Omigade; training of farmers on rudiments of fish production, processing, packaging and marketing; training of graduates on employment opportunities and rehabilitation of roads like Aiyetoro-Abaku-Alaperin-Sabo road, among others.

In view of his performance so far, the APC, during the just concluded primaries, unanimously elected him to return to the Senate come 2023. Although, campaign is yet to commence, but the members of the party in the area have been doing underground work so as to ensure that the lawmaker returns to the senate. His quality representation since his election into the senate has served as a tonic for ensuring that the indefatigable lawmaker is returned.

In a chat with THISDAY, APC leader in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state, Alhaji Kehinde Olamolu described Senator Basiru as a leader that knows his onions. He said Senator Basiru had lived up to the yearnings and aspirations of the people of senatorial district since he was elected into the upper house.

Corroborating this, some other leaders in Osogbo Local Government Area, Alhaji Razak Alaka and Alhaji Asa in Odo-Otin Local Government Area of the state respectively, stated that, Basiru remains a good Senator.