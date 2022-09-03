Obi Edozien Rues Low Naira Value, Relegation of Royal Fathers

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Chike Edozien, has expressed concern over the low value of the Naira against major currencies in the world like the Dollar, Euro and Pound Sterling, saying to rescue or shore up the value of the Nigerian currency should be of primary concern to those seeking to take over the mantle of leadership as president of the country in 2023.

Obi Edozien, gave the challenge to the politicians when the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, visited him in his palace in Asaba yesterday, to intimate him of his political ambition and his blueprint for addressing the dire social, economic and security situation in the country.

The traditional ruler, who commented on several issues relating to the current state of the nation, put the question of how to make the naira to at least stand shoulder-to-shoulder with notable international currencies directly to the SDP’s presidential standard-bearer.

Obi Edozien also wondered why no concrete steps had been taken in the country to provide specific constitutional roles for the traditional institution in the country, considering the closeness to the grassroots and being custodian to the people’s culture and tradition predating the British colonial incursion into the country’s political administration.

He noted that even the advent of democracy in Britain has not rendered the royal position of the Queen irrelevant or the traditional institution relegated in the scheme of things in Britain today.

Adebayo lamented that all the critical sectors of the country were currently in sorry state but assured that the SDP will confront the economic malaise with what he called “Truth and Justice”, saying without truth and justice Nigeria’s economic woes will not abate.

According to him, the SDP leadership will cut wastages through good policy framework and fiscal discipline.

He recalled that nationals of other countries used to make Nigeria their medical tourism destination, such that the King of Saudi Arabia used to come for medical check-up at the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, where his Royal Majesty, Prof. Edozien was the chief medical director.

Adebayo, who prostrated in paying homage to Obi Edozien, had earlier apologised profusely for keeping the Asaba monarch and his royal chiefs and palace officials waiting for about three hours for his arrival with his team, saying he knew the implication of keeping the king waiting in such manner.

In company with Adebayo were some chieftains of the SDP, including the director-general of the presidential organisation, Prof. Femi Olufumilade, the party’s Delta State gubernatorial candidate, Kenneth Gbagi and his gubernatorial running mate, Mrs. Rosemary Oshile, Senator Uzochukwu Uba, Chief Godwin Osigbemhe, Bishop Jude Akhere, Mrs. Rosemary Ibobo, the Delta State Women Leader.

The SDP presidential candidate later departed the palace of the Asaba traditional ruler to formally open the South-South zonal campaign office of the party located in Asaba, the Delta State capital.