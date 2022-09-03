Mercedes-Benz USA Announces Packaging Structures for All-new EQS SUV

Bennett Oghifo

The EQS SUV represents the first all-electric Mercedes-EQ built in the United States, and the third model series from Mercedes-EQ built on the new dedicated electric vehicle architecture.

The fully-electric SUV offers space, comfort and connectivity for up to seven passengers, paired with a high-level of flexibility to fit a wide range of customer needs. Starting from $104,400, the all-new EQS SUV will arrive in U.S. dealerships in fall 2022, according to the automaker.

In addition to the EQS 450+ SUV and EQS 580 4MATIC SUV, Mercedes-EQ will offer a third model to the lineup that will be available at launch this fall – the EQS 450 4MATIC SUV. Each model will be offered in three highly-equipped trim levels for the

U.S. market: Premium, Exclusive, and Pinnacle. Each trim level showcases EQ- specific innovative technologies and luxurious features, along with an array of additional options for further customisation.

The EQS SUV combines the progressive design, refinement and comfort that customers love about the EQS sedan with the space and versatility expected from a large SUV. The look-and-feel is a sumptuous fusion of digital luxury and innovative new trim elements, while the “purpose design” of the electric-vehicle architecture delivers exceptionally generous SUV interior dimensions. Paired with the optional third-row seating and a standard electrically adjustable second row, allowing customers the flexibility to best fit their needs.

The EQS SUV offers a generous amount of standard equipment that makes up the Premium trim which includes the entire suite of enhanced active and passive Driver Assistance Systems. Standard equipment highlights in the modern and progressive interior include a 12.8” OLED multimedia touchscreen portrait display for the EQS 450+ and 450 4MATIC SUV, while the revolutionary MBUX Hyperscreen with three displays merged seamlessly under a single 56-inch curved glass surface is standard on the EQS 580 4MATIC SUV. All three vehicles come equipped with the latest generation of MBUX which now offers an intuitive new zero-layer concept, ensuring key applications are always at the top level of the screen so that the driver no longer needs to scroll through submenus or give voice commands to access commonly used applications.

With the EQS SUV, customers also receive additional SUV-specific features within the Instrument Cluster, such as, off-road mode which shows the steering angle, suspension height, elevation, geo coordinates, power level and more. In conjunction, the Head-Up Display is also able to show the driver the all-new off-road display functions.

The MBUX system comes standard-equipped with a new navigation system that incorporates Electric Intelligence. This EQ-specific navigation system seamlessly plans the fastest and most convenient route, including charging stops, and dynamically reacts to traffic jams or a change in driving style. While a conventional range calculator utilizes past data, this navigation system with Electric Intelligence looks into the future. The energy demand is computed for the calculation of the route. The topography, route, ambient temperature, speed, heating and cooling requirements are all taken into account. Additional factors include the traffic situation along the planned route, as well as charging stations, including their availability, capacity and payment functions.

Mercedes me Charge offers additional benefits for customers as it provides a truly hassle-free charging experience. EQS SUV customers are provided with convenient use of the charging stations from various providers through Mercedes me Charge, which offers a seamless integrated payment function with simple billing processes. EQS SUV customers receive a complimentary two years of Mercedes me Charge, in addition, as an exclusive benefit of the collaboration with Electrify America, Mercedes-Benz USA provides EQS SUV drivers with an unlimited number of 30– minute DC Fast Charging charging sessions throughout the entire Electrify America network at no additional cost for the first 2 years, from account activation.

With the introduction of the EQS SUV, Mercedes-Benz is taking a major step towards zero-emission mobility and fulfilling Ambition 2039. The EQS SUV is produced in a completely CO2-neutral way at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, which has been the production plant for large SUVs bearing the three-pointed star since 1997. Now the plant goes electric with the EQS SUV and the batteries being made nearby at the new, state-of-the-art battery factory in Bibb County, Alabama.

With an output of up to 536 hp, the highly sophisticated powertrain of the EQS SUV exceeds every expectation of a progressive electric sedan in the flagship S-Class segment. This is further underlined by the estimated EPA range figures, with the EQS 450+ producing 305 miles and the EQS 450 4MATIC and EQS 580 4MATIC producing 285 miles of range.

The fully electric 2023 EQS SUV will arrive at U.S. dealerships in the fall of 2022.