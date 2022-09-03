  • Saturday, 3rd September, 2022

81 Division Troops Intercept 792 Parcels of Indian Hemp

Troops of 81 Division have foiled an attempt to smuggle 792 parcels of illicit drugs suspected to be Cannabis Sativa (Marijuana) into Ogun State at a checkpoint on the Ilaro-Benin Republic border.

This was possible following an intelligence-driven operation, according to Acting Deputy Director, 81 Division Army Public Relations, Major Olaniyi Osoba.

The parcels of Indian helm were said to be concealed in a truck coming from the Volta Region of Ghana.

It was estimated that the drugs were worth about N10 million and were to be delivered to a drug syndicate based in Lagos and is currently on the run.

According to Osoba, a search on the truck conveying the consignment indicated that it was designed specifically to transport illicit drugs as there was a special compartment welded to the base of the truck for concealment purposes but could be discovered on scrutiny.

“It took the vigilance of the troops at the checkpoint to detect the concealed drugs after resisting the bribe offered by the suspected drug syndicates,” he added.

The suspected illicit drugs and suspects have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Lagos Command for further action.

