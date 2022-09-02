Prof. Egbewole, 12 Others Shortlisted for Unilorin VC

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The governing council of University of Ilorin has shortlisted 13 candidates for the vice chancellorship position of the university.

Already, the committee has fixed between Monday and Tuesday next week for their interview.

The tenure of the five year single term of the present Vice Chancellor of Unilorin, Professor Sulyman Abdulkareem Age, would come to an end in October.

Sources close to the committee who sought anonymity confirmed to our correspondent in Ilorin on Thursday that, about 23 candidates have applied for the vice chancellorship position of the institution.

He said that 13 out of the 23 candidates that applied were shortlisted for interview.

Those shortlisted for interview according to him are Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole(SAN), Prof. Mohammed Olanrewaju Ibrahim, Prof. Olubunmi Abayomi Omotesho, Prof. Bashiru Ademola Raji, Prof. Ibraheem Ademola Katibi, Prof. Mikhaila Olayinka Buhari and Prof. Ahmad Shehu Abdulsalam.

Others are, Prof. Hassan Ajisafe Saliu, Prof. Suleiman Folorunsho Ambali, Prof. Raheem Adebayo Lawal, Prof. AbdulRasaq Akinola Alada, Prof. Baki Toyin Abdulrahim and Prof. Isaac Abiodun Adimula.

The source added that the interview for the 13 shortlisted candidates would start on Monday and end of Tuesday next week.

He noted that out of the 13 shortlisted candidates for the interview, three would be presented to the visitor to the institution, President Muhammadu Buhari for consideration.

He, therefore, said that “out of the three candidates presented to the visitor to the institution, one of them will be picked for the plum position of the vice chancellor of the university”.