Nigeria v Ghana: Will Lightning Strike Twice in Abuja?

CHAN 2023 QUALIFIER

*Yusuf assures Nigerians this crucial return leg is a different match

After Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars, denied Nigeria qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Head Coach of Super Eagles B, Salisu Yusuf, has vowed that his wards have moved on from the 0-2 loss to Galaxies in Cape Coast last weekend and is doing all possible to ensure lightning does not strike twice in Abuja for the country’s football team.

Yusuf is certain Ghana will not deny Nigeria qualification for the 7th African Nations Championship (CHAN) scheduled to hold in Algeria next year.

Salisu, who led the Class of 2018 to a second-place finish in the final tournament in Morocco said yesterday in Abuja that the team’s concentration is how to score enough goals to overturn the deficit incurred in the away leg.

“What is past is past and that is the case with the match we played in Ghana. Now we are looking forward to a good match on Saturday.

“We are doing all we need to do to achieve our utmost desire to be in Algeria next year. There may have been one or two lapses that caught us on the bad end in Cape Coast but we can’t continue to dwell on that. We want to achieve a good result on Saturday.”

Yusuf, who is on a very familiar terrain, stressed that the team that will go out on Saturday may not be radically different from the line-up he featured in the first leg.

“It is going to be more like 88 to 90 percent of the team we presented in Ghana last Sunday. Remember that Sadiq Abubakar was injured in a moment we thought should have produced a penalty kick for us. He has not recovered fully and so may not feature.”

The Eagles B have continued their build-up for the return leg against the Galaxies of Ghana billed for Saturday, 3rd Septemberin Abuja. The winner on aggregate will qualify for Algeria 2023.