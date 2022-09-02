Nigeria, Korea  to Tackle Energy Challenges

The Honourable Minister of State, Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, has said that Nigeria is willing to work with South Korea to address nation’s energy challenges.

The minister stated this when he received a delegation led by the President of Korea-Africa Foundation, His Excellency, Lyeo Woon-Ki in his office in Abuja.

Jedy-Agba said that learning from Korea experience and seeking areas of cooperation to address the nation’s energy problems were appealing for the government of President Mohammadu Buhari to explore.

He explained that because Nigeria is committed to the United Nations plan to transform global energy sector from fossil-based to zero carbon by 2060, the current administration is investing heavily on renewable energy sector.

According to him, “We are happy to receive you to Nigeria. Nigeria is a great country and we are open to partnerships and cooperations that will help us improve in different sectors.

Korea and Nigeria have good working relationship in different sectors of our economy. In the power sector, we’ve a number of Korea organizations we’re working with to address our power challenges. We’re hoping that this visit will open up more opportunities for us to strengthen our ties”.

Earlier, Woon-Ki said that the purpose of his visit was to familiarize with the Ministry and to have an insight into the power sector with a view to exploring possible areas of partnership.

He said:”I am pleased to be in Nigeria to share what we do in the Korea/Africa Foundation. Since its establishment, we’ve been working with Africa diplomats to organize seminars, workshops and conferences to discuss issues affecting Africa.

We are particularly interested in working with your country to address her energy crisis. Energy is key to everything. All sectors depend on energy to thrive. The major problems of some Africa countries is energy. So, we want to see how we can work more closely to tackle the problems because every process to addressing energy challenges is important”.

Along with Woon-ki were, His Excellency, KZM Young-Chae, South Korea Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms. Kim, Won-nyung, Director of Korea/Africa Foundation and Ms. Son Eunkyung, Second Secretary of South Korea embassy.