Lufthansa Pilots Begin Strike Today, May Cancel 800 Flights

Chinedu Eze with agency report

Germany-based mega carrier, Lufthansa may cancel about 800 flights as its pilots begin strike today.

Reuters reported that this was disclosed by labour union, Vereinigung Cockpit (VC), which stated that the pilots would lay down tools due to escalation of an ongoing wage dispute that would further plague a summer of travel chaos.



The union, Vereinigung Cockpit, said pay talks had failed and that the strike would affect pilots for the passenger airline as well as its cargo division.

Lufthansa declined immediate comment.



Reuters also reported that strikes and staff shortages had already forced airlines including Lufthansa to cancel thousands of flights this summer and caused hours-long queues at major airports, frustrating holidaymakers keen to travel after COVID-19 lockdowns.



Vereinigung Cockpit is demanding a 5.5 per cent pay rise this year, for its more than 5,000 pilots and automatic inflation compensation thereafter.

“We have not received a sufficient offer today either. This is sobering and a missed opportunity,” said VC spokesperson Matthias Baier.



Earlier on Wednesday, pilots at Lufthansa's subsidiary Eurowings voted in favour of strikes but first want to continue wage negotiations with their employer



