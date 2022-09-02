HP Unveils New Low-cost Laser Tank Printer for Nigerian SMBs



Emma Okonji



HP Inc. has introduced the HP LaserJet Tank Printer series, created for Nigerian entrepreneurs and small business owners looking for reliable, cost-efficient resources in all facets of their business. Given the significant growth of small and medium-sizes businesses in recent years, HP’s latest innovations and intuitive features in the LaserJet Tank series better support the next-generation of entrepreneurs and business owners by streamlining print management.



Country Head, HP Nigeria, Emmanuel Asika, said: “Small business has grown tremendously over the past two years and at HP, we’re uniquely positioned to meet the evolving needs of these customers with the introduction of the HP LaserJet Tank Printer series, featuring the revolutionary, refillable LaserJet tank.”



According to Asika, “The HP LaserJet Tank Printer is a premier offering combining incredible performance with hassle-free print management. This addition to our LaserJet series, with comprehensive features, underscores our commitment to helping small businesses thrive through efficient, easy-to-use solutions.”



For those with high-volume printing needs, the HP LaserJet Tank series feature automatic duplex printing, a 40-sheet auto document feed support and a 50,000-page long-life imaging drum to ensure consistent, exceptional printing, even with daily use. Users can also seamlessly connect using the best-in-class HP Smart app which enables employees to print remotely from their mobile device plus access advanced scanning features with Smart Advance. Advanced security features, supported by HP Wolf Essential secure, are also incorporated throughout to ensure sensitive data stays protected. HP Laser Jet Tank Printer series have extended warranty to three years upon registration.



One of its key features that makes it unique is that it the only cartridge free laser printer, with a mess-free toner refill solution, requiring just 15 seconds of attention. It also comes with an ability to print up to 5,000 pages with the pre-filled Original HP Toner, plus save on refills with ultra-high yield HP Toner Reload Kit.



The new HP LaserJet Tank Printer series is very durable with sustainability in mind, a feature that has earned it an Energy Star certification and Epeat Silver designation. The HP Toner Reload Kit saves up to 90 per cent waste and comes with an optimized tank design of up to 17 per cent smaller size even with auto two-sided printing plus life-long imaging drum.



The printer series which comes with HP Wolf Essential security, provides seamless experience for powerful productivity needs, including double-sided printing at fast speed with 40-sheet automatic document feeder support, reliable wireless connectivity, and best-in-class HP Smart App with Smart Advance scanning features.