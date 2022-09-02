How Naija Condom Is Shaping The Future Through Comedy

A fast-rising, Nigerian, online phenomenon, Richard Osamudiamen, better known as Naija Condom, is gearing up for a plethora of noteworthy projects before the end of 2022.

In a recent chat, he revealed that he started content creation with friends, and the reference to the word – condom, brought about the name that many know today. The actor, whose social media following has been on the rise ever since he broke onto the scene, said his message is clear – protection from diseases and all that is infectious.

“You know the job of a condom is to protect and save; I just liked what it stands for and I was looking for a comical name that would make people laugh.”

According to industry players, one cannot have a sane conversation with Naija Condom as his whole being reeks of comedy. The Delta-State-born actor, who is currently a student of Art and Entertainment in Cyprus further revealed that he intends to use art as a weapon to push his brand to all and sundry.

On his inspiration, veteran comedians Mr. Ibu, Charles Inojie, and the late Sam Loco Efe inspire him to do and be more.

Naija Condom, who is well known for his 2021 viral skit with fellow skit maker, Ayomidate, shared that brainstorming is one of the hardest parts of the content creation process.

Naija Condom is currently working on a YouTube series that will promote other skit-makers and actors is in the pipeline alongside many other life-changing projects.