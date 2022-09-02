FG Inaugurates Committee on Legal Framework for Police Training Institutions



Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Minister of Police Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Dingyadi, yesterday, inaugurated a committee to set up the legal framework for the Nigeria Police Force institutions in the country.



The committee, whose members were drawn from Presidency, Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Law Reform Commission, Ministry of Police Affairs, and Ministry of Justice, was inaugurated at the headquarters of the Ministry of Police Affairs, Abuja.

The minister pointed out that the government initiated the idea of legalising the existence of the training institutions to enable them to be relevant, active, and functional as well as enjoy better funding.



“By the time you have a legal framework for them, they will have governing board, budget and be self-accounting and additional funding for Nigeria Police Force. This is one of the ways of reforming Nigeria Police Force in the country.



“What we are thinking now is how we can have one legal framework that will cover the selected police institutions. I understand some guidelines have been given by the Ministry of Justice to the Nigeria Police Force to enable them to assess how they are going to go about it,” he said.



Dingyadi reiterated the commitment of government to reform the Nigeria Police Force and hoped that the committee would key into the aspiration and ensure it becomes a reality.



“By the time it comes to fruition, we would have made history with the police in this country,” he said.

He assured the committee of the federal government’s cooperation and support to enable them discharge their duty and urged the committee to pay special attention to the checklist from the Ministry of Justice to enable them to come out with a good framework that will guide the running of the institutions.