  • Friday, 2nd September, 2022

Ethiopian Airlines Advances Customer Functionalities

Business | 3 hours ago

Ethiopian Airlines, a CHAMP customer for 30 years, has extended its partnership agreement with the cargo IT solutions provider for an additional five years.

Under the agreement, Ethiopian would continue to benefit from its use of the acclaimed Cargospot suite of applications to manage the airline’s day-to-day sales and commercial activities and to support its Addis Ababa hub handling operation.

Addis Ababa cargo terminal is Africa’s largest and most advanced and automated cargo terminal.
The airline said in a statement that in addition to the Cargospot suite, Ethiopian would continue to operate other CHAMP solutions to manage its business, including ULD Manager – to control the airline’s ULD assets, Weight & Balance – to ensure safe and efficient load planning of the airline’s large and growing fleet of freighter aircraft, CHAMP’s Regulatory Compliance services to meet customs and security reporting requirements across the airline’s network, and CDMP – essential for members of the IATA (International Air Transport Association) interest group Cargo iQ to measure performance in line with worldwide quality standards.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.