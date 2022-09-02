Ethiopian Airlines Advances Customer Functionalities

Ethiopian Airlines, a CHAMP customer for 30 years, has extended its partnership agreement with the cargo IT solutions provider for an additional five years.

Under the agreement, Ethiopian would continue to benefit from its use of the acclaimed Cargospot suite of applications to manage the airline’s day-to-day sales and commercial activities and to support its Addis Ababa hub handling operation.

Addis Ababa cargo terminal is Africa’s largest and most advanced and automated cargo terminal.

The airline said in a statement that in addition to the Cargospot suite, Ethiopian would continue to operate other CHAMP solutions to manage its business, including ULD Manager – to control the airline’s ULD assets, Weight & Balance – to ensure safe and efficient load planning of the airline’s large and growing fleet of freighter aircraft, CHAMP’s Regulatory Compliance services to meet customs and security reporting requirements across the airline’s network, and CDMP – essential for members of the IATA (International Air Transport Association) interest group Cargo iQ to measure performance in line with worldwide quality standards.



