DMSI Partners Texila International e-Conference for 5th Global Digital Marketing Summit

Mary Nnah

Nigeria’s foremost EdTech company, Digital Marketing Skill Institute (DMSI) has partnered with Texila International E-Conference, an initiative of Texila American University as well as other global IT giants such as LinkedIn, Yahoo, and DHL, amongst others for the 5th Global Digital Marketing Summit set to hold virtually from September 15th to 16th.

The conference which is the largest digital marketing global summit where digital marketers from around the world converge to discuss digital marketing best practices, latest trends, practical solutions and strategies in the evolving digital marketing industry, will have renowned global speakers that cut across different areas of digital marketing to talk on various topics, relevant to the industry; also allowing networking.

Among the speakers is the Founder and CEO, of DMSI, Mr. Tobi Asehinde who is an associate partner for this year’s edition of the conference.

Speaking on the partnership and upcoming conference, Asehinde stated, “Being the team lead for an organisation that is focused on training world standard digital marketers, we are delighted to be partnering with Texila International E- Conference, especially as the world evolves to the digital space. We are focusing on embracing the need to be educated on digital technologies and skills.”

Other speakers include Linkedin Associate Creator Manager, Ms. Val Anzaldo, Global Head of DOOH Yahoo, Ms. Stephanie Gutnik, Head of Digital Marketing DHL Express Malaysia, Mr. Yasir Chowdrey, Managing Director & Adobe Lead Accenture, Mr. Soma Ganti, Lead Digital Marketing Henkel, Ms. Reena Jagtap, amongst others.

Registration is currently ongoing and interested participants can register on the official website: https://gdms.texilaconference.org/register/

Texila International E-Conference is a digital platform that connects thought-provoking leaders, renowned speakers and fellow researchers to exchange knowledge from the comforts of your remote location. An initiative of Texila American University, one of the renowned Medical Universities in the Caribbean was created to change the way people attend conferences therefore bringing the idea of e-Conference to reality through this platform.

DMSI which was founded in 2017 has been a leading organization in using digital technologies to accelerate the development of digital marketing talents and match them with companies globally either as employees or entrepreneurs (freelancers or agencies) using artificial intelligence (AI).