  • Friday, 2nd September, 2022

Coscharis Boss to Speak at BNI Platinum First Anniversary

Business | 58 seconds ago


The Founder and Chief Executive of Coscharis Group, Dr Cosmas Maduka will be the keynote speaker at the first anniversary of Business Network International (BNI), a business think tank and, the worlds leading and most successful business referral organisation.


Maduka is a well respected businessman and philanthropist of repute with a net – worth of over $500 million and
heading diverse business subsidiaries.


The Cosharis boss will be speaking on the topic ‘Unlocking The Business Code’ at the event that holds at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja.
Other expert discussants at the business parley include Mrs. Mokutima Ajileye, Managing Director of Procter and Gamble (P&G) as well as Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, Deputy President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Lagos amongst others.


According to Platinum Chapter President, Tom Ebong, Business Network International BNI is a platform for Chief Executives and those with smart business ideas. It’s a meeting point for investors and market leaders who believe in connections and enriching each other.


Highlights of BNI Platinum’s first anniversary, which also includes a lunch buffet, will afford members and potential members the opportunity to network with CEO’s and Business Executives from various professions while learning new business keys to unlock their business space and access frontiers for exponential growth.

