  • Friday, 2nd September, 2022

Breaking: Alleged N6.3bn Fraud: Court Discharges, Acquits Jang

Breaking | 3 mins ago

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos on Friday discharged and acquitted a former Governor of the state, Jonah Jang, over the N6.3 billion corruption charges against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Presided over by Justice Christy Dabup,  the court also discharged and acquitted a former cashier in the office of the Secretary to the Plateau state government, Mr. Yusuf Pam, who was standing trial alongside Jang.

Following the judgement, the entire court premises were thrown into rowdy jubilation by Jang supporters. Even the heavy presence of fierce looking security personnel in and around the premises could not deter the jubilant crowd that broke into loud songs in diverse languages.

Details later……

