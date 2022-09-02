Anyanwu Joins Race for NFF Presidency

Administrator and Coach, Marcellinus Anyanwu, has declared interest to vie for the post of the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

His declaration has jerked up the number of those bidding for same position ahead of the NFF Elective Congress scheduled for September 30, 2022in Benin City.

Anyanwu, a youth specialist coach and Arsenal U-17 team coach at the Arsenal Soccer School in Dubai, declared his intention to contest the NFF top job on his social media handle.

The former MFM FC assistant coach said his conviction to contest the poll when it was thrown open followed intensive consultation with various football stakeholders after it became evident that he had the qualities required to be the President of the NFF

He said that he was coming to build a strong pillar and establish a formidable structure towards a sustainable and successful football federation in Nigeria.

“We are going to engage experts that understand the regiments of football and most especially the grassroots coaching. We will be engaging tutors around to world, to train our coaches,” he said.