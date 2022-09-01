World Mosquito Day: PECAN, Rotary Club Fumigates Lagos Drainage against Malaria

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Pest Control Association of Nigeria (PECAN) with the Rotary Club of Gbagada fumigated the drainage system on Owoseni Street in the Surulere area of Lagos in its efforts to combat the menace of malaria and its effect.

This was in line with this year’s World Mosquito Day on the theme, “No Mosquito, No Malaria” coupled with an awareness campaign.

The National President of PECAN, Mr Olakunle Williams, said the awareness is to enlighten the residents on the dangers of the vector of malaria and give preventive measures rather than curative.

“As we commemorate World Mosquito Day today, we require from our people attitudinal and behavioural change of open dumping of refuse, littering drainages with waste plastic bottles, cans and the likes.

He cautioned that mosquito alone transmits the Zika virus, dengue fever, West Nile virus, chikungunya, yellow fever, and filariasis among other diseases.

“The question is, should we allow this weakest and most deadly creature of the world to ravage our lives through our negligence? The answer is No,” says Williams.

Hence, he noted that PECAN is encouraging the governments at all levels to give priority to partnerships with all stakeholders in environmental health PECAN, reconstruction of the modern drainage system, larval source management, clearing of the existing drainages to allow for free flow of wastewater, health education of the populace for everyone to see the need for a drastic change.

As a professional body saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that our homes, workplaces, schools, shopping and recreational centres, are safe and hygienic for healthy living through the proper fumigation, the president insisted that PECAN joins the world every August 20 to create awareness of deaths caused by mosquitoes worldwide. “This is to allow the world to explore how the deaths can be eliminated or abated,” he added.

On his part, the President, District 9011 of Rotary Club Gbagada, Rotarian Alozie Nsirimobi, reiterated the group’s commitment to supporting activities that would continue improving the living of the masses.

While noting that this is the second time they would partner with PECAN, Nsirimobi listed cleaning the environment, disease prevention and treatment as a major focus of the club.

He, therefore, urged residents to always consider the hygiene of their environment.

Mrs Bosede Natufe, the Scientific Officer Representing Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), bemoaned that Lagos State would have been spotless if the residents stopped the indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

While commending the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for unwavering efforts toward a cleaner environment, she encouraged all residents to always clear clogged gutters, stagnant water and proper disposal of dirt.

To further prevent the spread of malaria, the partnership distributed insecticide-treated nets to pregnant women and nursing mothers in Owoseni, Ikate area where the canals were cleared and disinfected.