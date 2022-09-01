Petition: Oni Files Contempt Suit against Ekiti INEC REC

*I’m not partisan, REC replies

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in the Ekiti State June 18 election, Segun Oni, has filed a contempt suit against the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Dr. Adeniran Tela, for allegedly flouting tribunal’s order.

Oni said the suit was filed against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) REC, for allegedly violating the order of the Election Petitions Tribunal, availing him unfettered access to election materials used in the conduct of the just concluded election.

In the same fashion, Oni in a separate petition dated August 29, 2022, and addressed to INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, accused the REC of deliberating trying to frustrate diligent prosecution of his case at the tribunal.

Addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti yesterday on behalf of the legal team, Owoseeni Ajayi said they took the action to challenge Tela’s directive to Oni to approach INEC office in Abuja, rather than Ado -Ekiti, to get election materials to prosecute his case.

Ajayi said it was a flagrant abridgment of the law for the REC to have given such instruction, saying documents were issued and election materials inspected in Ado Ekiti branch of INEC, in all the previous election petition cases that had been held in the state.

“Following the filing of our petition, we requested for some documents to prosecute our case. We also made case to inspect some election materials, which the tribunal granted.

“We were taken aback when a letter dated August 23, 2022, personally signed by REC and addressed to the respondent, said the party /counsel should write to INEC headquarters, Abuja, for the documents/materials as stated in the court order.

“This letter was most uniformed and contemptuous of the court for the fact that in the meeting held with parties on August 22, 2022 by the REC, there was no discussion about the parties writing to INEC headquarters, Abuja, because we purely acted on court order.

“Inspection of election materials was never done in Abuja, but at the state head office. It is therefore contemptuous for the REC to vary the order of the tribunal by instructing parties to write to INEC office, Abuja. This was strange, unlawful and beyond understanding. It has never happened anywhere.

“It is therefore clear that the REC was acting a script of impunity to frustrate the petitioner’s case. Nigerians must take note of this dubious impunities of INEC’s attempt to derail democracy in Ekiti. The opposition parties are also entitled to their rights under democracy,” he stated.

In the petition titled: ‘Deliberate Attempt to Frustrate Ekiti Petitioner’s Case’, Ajayi chronicled how Ekiti State REC had allegedly frustrated the petitioner, calling on the commission to correct the anomaly to save INEC’s image.

Dispelling the allegations, the INEC REC said he has nothing to fear over the suit, saying the commission and its staff had been fair to all parties, including the SDP that had been raising all manners of accusations against him.

Tela clarified that he has no reason to block any party from getting any public document in INEC’s custody, adding that the body has no skeleton in its cupboard.

“I am not afraid of anything, because we are following the law. I have even directed all our staff to stay away from politics, so I have no reason to be partisan. Ours is to conduct election and the June 18 poll was the best in history. It has earned us accolades and awards.

“I am using this time to inform all parties that INEC staff in Ekiti State are not partisan and have no interest in this petition. But whoever that will get any document from us must be ready to follow all legal procedures,”Tela said.