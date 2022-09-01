Minister Calls for Collective Effort against Challenges in Healthcare, as FMC Commissions Projects 

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Minister of state for Health, Mr Joseph Ekumankama has called for collective efforts from private organisations, donor agencies and individuals to address the challenges stunting healthcare delivery.

He made this call during the commissioning of projects at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC Ebute-Metta Lagos State.

According to Ekumankama, lack of facilities contributes to most of the challenges facing the health sector in the nation.

“One of the major challenges responsible for brain drain in this country is due to facilities. So, we look forward to intervention from private organisations, development partners and individuals. The government cannot do it alone,” he emphasised.

Hence, he suggested that collective input from various stakeholders would help to bridge the gap in access and quality healthcare delivery.

The minister added: “Moving Nigeria healthcare forward is not a one-man show. We need intervention from the government, private organisations, donor agencies and individuals.

He, therefore, commended FMC Ebute-Metta for being a pacesetter in innovations and the use of technology in healthcare, “This hospital has substantially contributed towards a positive image for our government.

“It has won several awards and commendations including being the first Federal Government hospital with Safe care Level 4 in Nigeria. The hospital is also on the verge of launching its pin-hole endoscopic surgery program.”

Projects commissioned include the orthopaedic and trauma centre, molecular building complex, clinical training centre, oxygen gas plant, ultra-modern main theatre and powerhouse.

With these projects in place among others in various government facilities, Ekumankama assured the nation that the FG has deployed measures to address other healthcare challenges.

He highlighted: “The greatest challenge facing the sector presently is the doctors and nurses leaving the country.” This is as he appealed to doctors and nurses to remain in Nigeria to see the efforts of the government.

“As a sacrifice, I encourage you to stay back and help us revitalise the health sector. We have witnessed that today with what is on the ground in this hospital,” he said.

The Medical Director and Chief Executive Officer of FMC Ebute Metta, Dr Adedamola Dada told newsmen that the project aimed to improve access and quality healthcare delivery in the nation.

“I will continue to work towards improving the healthcare delivery in this country because I am a Nigerian,” expressing confidence in his team. “They understand the task and deliver it.”

He appealed to the federal government to support the hospital in some of the projects they intend to embark on. ” We have a very large number of patients in this hospital and bed space remains a major issue.

“So with the support from the government, we want to build four floor blocks that will increase our bed space by 75 beds, our theatre to nine and our out-patient room by another 12 consulting rooms. This will help us to serve outpatients more.”

On his part, the Chairman, FMC Ebute Metta Board of Management, Ishola Fulani said that the mutual relationship between the staff and management is responsible for the transformation the hospital enjoyed.

“In line with global healthcare best practices, we have upgraded our clinical services from registration, consultation, prescription, laboratory requests and results, patient notes to event payment systems which are all automated and electronic,” says Fulani.