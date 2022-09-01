Ericsson, Google Support Enterprise Applications with Multiple Network Slices

Emma Okonji

Ericsson and Google continue to push for network slicing, bringing the full range of benefits of 5G one step closer to consumers, by demonstrating multiple network slices on a single device that cater to both consumer and enterprise applications.

In their latest collaboration, the ecosystem partners have demonstrated support on Ericsson network infrastructure for multiple slices on a single device running Android 13, supporting both enterprise (work profile) and consumer applications. In addition, for the first time, a slice for carrier branded services will allow communications service providers (CSP) to provide extra flexibility for customised offerings and capabilities.

Network slicing has long been seen as vital to capturing the value that a 5G network can provide for CSPs and enterprises. The market for network slicing alone in the enterprise segment is projected at $300 billion by 2025, according to the GSMA. By demonstrating that a single device can make use of multiple slices, which are used according to the on-device user profiles and network policies defined at the CSP level, Google and Ericsson have shown a way to bridge the gap between the three important user groups .

The results were achieved in an Interoperability Device Testing (IODT) environment on Google Pixel 6 (Pro) devices using Android 13. The new release sees an expansion of the capabilities for enterprises assigning network slicing to applications through User Equipment Route Selection Policy (URSP ) rules, which is the feature that enables one device using Android to connect to multiple network slices simultaneously. Head of Solution Area Packet Core at Ericsson, Monica Zethzon, said: “As carriers and enterprises seek a return on their investment in 5G networks, the ability to provide for a wide and varied selection of use cases is of crucial importance. Communications Service Providers and enterprises who can offer customers the flexibility to take advantage of tailored network slices for both work.”