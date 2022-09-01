DSN Unveils AI-powered On-demand Education Platform

Emma Okonji

Data Scientists Network (formerly known as Data Science Nigeria DSN) has launched a digital education access and delivery platform that helps schools and parents to prepare African youths for the future of work and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

With a median age of 17 years and the increasing need for young Africans to participate in the digital economy, there is an urgency to prepare primary and secondary students in sub-Saharan Africa to access the over 230 million jobs which will require digital skills by 2030.

The product, “MacroTutor”, is an AI-powered, on-demand, and affordable edtech solution for schools and parents to access the best quality teachers and digital learning content in expert areas such as Coding, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Programming, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Interaction Design, among others.

The platform will democratise access to world-class digital skill acquisition through a network of well-trained tutors who can deliver personalised and curriculum-based learning at students’ homes on a one-on-one basis or to a group of students in a school.

For schools, this will be a significant value-add to enhance the learning outcome of students while eliminating the additional cost of full-time digital/ICT teachers. MacroTutor will provide a cheaper alternative to high-quality teachers and world-class content at the rates that any low to medium-cost schools can afford. With this inclusive, pervasive and more affordable access to digital skills, no child is left behind across the continent.

Speaking on the initiative, the Executive Director of DSN, Toyin Adekanmbi, described it as “a creative and innovative approach to democratise computer and ICT education in Nigeria, which ensures that any school can offer world-class digital subjects and provide future-focused learning to students without any cash flow strain and an additional salary cost. Old students associations and Parents-Teachers-Associations can even support their schools with dedicated digital education teachers”.

Adekanmbi said MacroTutor would be the ultimate destination to access the best digital teachers at the most affordable rate for parents and schools who desire to prepare their students for the skills and expertise to drive global competitiveness in the future.