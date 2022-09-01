As More Countries Roll Out 5G Network, ITU Warns against Interference with Radio Navigation Satellite Service

Emma Okonji

In order to avoid the blocking, jamming or serious degradation of services that rely on radio waves, known in the telecommunication world as harmful interference, which can be either accidental or intentional, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations specialised agency responsible for global telecom regulation, has issued a warning against any form of interference with radio navigation satellite service.

The warning is coming at a time when more countries are rolling out 5G network to enhance faster speed of communication, navigation and downloads with minimum latency.

Last week, Nigeria joined other countries like China, Japan, India, and South Africa that have rolled out 5G technology. Nigeria rolled out its 5G technology on August 24, following the mandate given by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to MTN Nigeria Plc and Mafab Communications Ltd to rollout 5G on their various networks after winning the 5G spectrum licence.

Although some countries have raised the issue of possible interference on navigation satellite from 5G transmission, authorities from different countries are working towards putting measures that will prevent frequency jam.

ITU is of the view that either way, harmful interference poses a significant and growing threat to critical infrastructure and safety services used every day, from commercial aviation to energy distribution to satellite navigation systems.

Protecting this ecosystem is essential for the safe and satisfactory operation of the growing number of devices, applications and autonomous vehicles that rely every day on positioning and navigation systems on air, sea, and land, ITU said in its warning letter.

One of the principal objectives of the International Telecommunication Union and its 193 Member States is to ensure interference-free operations of radio communication systems.

Following several incidences of harmful frequency interference brought to the attention of the ITU Radio Regulations Board, a recent circular letter, urged ITU Member States to take measures to prevent interference with radio navigation satellite service (RNSS) signals and receivers.

The RNSS is an essential component of global critical infrastructure, providing a ‘safety-of-life’ service that must be protected from interference. It is used in GPS (the US-based Global Positioning System) and other global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) platforms, such as Europe’s GALILEO, Russia’s GLONASS and China’s BeiDou system.

According to ITU, between February 1, 2021 and January 31, 2022, ITU received 329 reports of harmful interference or infringements of the radio regulations, which is the international treaty safeguarding the equitable and efficient use of the radio frequency spectrum.

Data collected by a major aircraft manufacturer shows that 10,843 radio-frequency interference events were detected globally over the same 12-month period. These figures were based on in-flight monitoring of GNSS receivers, which are standard onboard equipment for passenger or transport aircraft.

While most of the interference events occurred in the Middle East, several were also detected in the European, North American, African, and Asian regions.

In the warning letter, ITU said it would continue to collaborate with affected administrations and industry sectors, as well as with other UN agencies like the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), to address harmful interference that could affect radio communication.

ITU’s Member States are currently preparing for the 2023 World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-23), to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where further deliberations about harmful interference would be discussed.