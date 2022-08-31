Stakeholders Highlight Gaps Hindering Growth in Nigeria’s Civil Engineering Industry

Oluchi Chibuzor

Civil engineering and Construction industry stakeholders have highlighted the Executive Order Five and Nine as well as inadequate curriculum as gaps hindering the nation from tapping opportunities in the sector.

Speaking in Lagos at the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Nigeria International Section conference, the International Director, ASCE Region 10, Elias Sayah pointed out the need for industry experts to integrate traditional methods with modern day technology to achieve maximum results.

He urged them not to merely focus on acquiring and developing their skills, but rather apply it towards generating environmental and infrastructural solutions to problems concerning the society.

“Possessing and implementing soft skills while carrying out our activities as engineers and builders is crucial towards containing and solving problems on site.

“Soft skills like effective communication, good values, and intact integrity are vital for any engineer or builder towards achieving maximum results,” Sayah added.

The conference with the theme: ‘Civil Engineering and the Future of the Built Environment; Opportunities and Challenges,’ attracted industry experts.

The President, American Society of Civil Engineers Nigeria International Section, Rasheed Hassan said civil engineers must begin to see themselves as stewards of the natural environment and its resources.

According to him, the future belongs to innovators and integrators of ideas and technology across public, private, and academic sectors, managers of risk and uncertainty caused by natural events, accidents, and other threats.