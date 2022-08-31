Salisu Eyes Great Super Eagles B Comeback Against Ghana

Femi Solaja

With less than 36 hours to the crucial second leg, CHAN 2023 final qualifier, Super Eagles B Coach, Salisu Yusuf, has promised that his team’s chances of overturning the first leg 2-0 defeat in Cape Coast is still very bright.

Nigeria will host eternal rival, Galaxies of Ghana in the reverse fixture on Saturday at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja with Eagles needing three un-replied goals to book the ticket to the CHAN tournament next January in Algeria.

“We have learnt from our mistakes and want to assure Nigerians that convincing victory is achievable in Abuja this Saturday if my players go according to the new match plans we have in stock for our opponents.

“The Ghanaians are a good side but we need to prove that we are better. With our numerous fans in the stands, we can overcome the 2-0 goal deficit from the first leg in Cape Coast,” observed Salisu Yusuf in an interview on NFF TV yesterday.

He stressed further that his wards are now aware of Ghana’s strength and capability ahead of the CHAN second leg qualifier.

“We have an idea where their strength is as a team and we will seek how we can restrict their them and explore their weaknesses.

“Football is a game of 90 minutes and we must look to overturn the two goals we conceded in Cape Coast.”

The return leg in Abuja will be the first match the senior team will play since Ghana’ Black Stars edged out Nigeria on away goal rule to pick the valuable ticket as one of Africa’s representatives at the World Cup Finals in Qatar starting this November.