Ogun 2023: LP Mocks PDP, Denies Losing Members to Party

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of Labour Party (LP) yesterday described as tissue of lies the claim by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ogun State chapter, that some members of LP recently defected to PDP.

Labour Party in a statement issued by its state Chairman, Micheal Ashade, said the claim is an old lie as no serious member of LP will leave the party to the crisis-ridden PDP in Ogun State.

According to Ashade, the state LP is becoming stronger and better everyday

unlike the state PDP which is ridden with series of court cases.

He emphasised that PDP cannot attract members from a high flying and a divined-winning ‘Obidient political party like Ogun State LP.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to a false and misleading information intercepted through multiple news media being peddled by the Ogun State PDP that some members of LP in Ogun State with APC loyalists among others, defected to PDP to declare support for the governorship candidate of PDP in the state, Ladi Adebutu.

“It’s therefore expedient to set the record straight to avoid further misrepresentation of facts

“Ogun State PDP is the most unlikely and the most unattractive political party in the state which cannot appeal to any responsible and politically focused individual in the state.

“Currently, everyone is aware of the very poor testimonial and the negative electoral rating which the PDP is depicting as the barometer of public opinion keep flashing red flag for the party.”

Ashade said Hon Sikirulahi Ogundele-led Ogun State PDP had a couple of days ago paraded a crowd of itinerant individuals, and labelled them as politicians who have decamped to PDP.

“Unfortunately, PDP with twisted and warped thought process, included LP as part of the opposition parties that lost members to it. This is one lie that further renders the diminishing political relevance of Ogun State PDP much more soiled and torn beyond tattered status.

“In today’s Ogun State political space, LP is far better and cannot be compared with once-upon-a- time PDP.

“Now in the state, politics is about intelligence, integrity, principle and strictly about moral uprightness. The voting public in Ogun State has grown beyond the calculated lies and the insulting and slavish stomach infrastructure ploy and silly political abracadabra that is synonymous with PDP’s divided and broken leadership that lacks integrity.

“LP has grown so large and very deeply in the minds of the voting public in Ogun State that it is not in any kind of contests with the about-to-finally-die Ogun State PDP. The truth the PDP has to understand is that any candidacy is facilitated by any form of illegality in its process, such is a great liability.

“In all measures, Ogun State 2023 governorship race is between LP and APC.”