Obaseki Sacks Oboh as Director of Edo Security Network, Appoints Olukoga

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the appointment of Mr. David Olukoga as the director of operations of Edo Security Network.

In a statement, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, said David Olukoga is to immediately take over from Emmanuel Oboh, who has just been relieved of his duties.

The statement read: The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the immediate disengagement of Emmanuel Oboh, director of Operations of the Edo Security Network. The disengagement of Oboh takes immediate effect.

“The governor has, in his stead, approved the appointment of Olukoga as the new director of Operations of Edo Security Network. He is to take over with immediate effect.”

Ogie added: “Oboh has been directed to handover all government property in his possession to the new director of Operations.”

