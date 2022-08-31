Katsina Donates Vehicles to Security Agencies for Terrorism Fight

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has purchased nine locally fabricated armoured personnel carriers (APC) vehicles and donated to security agencies in order to support their ongoing war against terrorists in the state.

The State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, who handed the operational vehicles to the security operatives yesterday said the security vehicles were produced in Kebbi state at the cost of N100 million.

He explained that the operational vehicles would augment current weapons being used by the security operatives in the war against terrorism in the state.

He said: “With this nine, we have over 30 APCs now in Katsina in order to confront the bandits who are equally more and more sophisticated and daring, especially in the frontline government areas of the state.

“This is the first edition of nine, and we are expecting the 10th APC to support the operation of security agencies, especially in the frontline governments and those local governments that are equally affected”.

Masari assured the people that with the massive support given to security agencies, efforts to curtail security challenges in the state would be further enhanced and won soon.

While lamenting over the activities of bandits’ informants, the governor appealed to residents to support the state government and the security agencies in the fight against crime and criminality.

He also enjoined residents to be security conscious and to provide useful information to relevant authorities anytime the need arose.

He said the state government was providing social relief to people that are badly affected by the activities of bandits across the frontline local government areas in the state.

The governor commended the military and other security agencies in the state for their prompt and speedy response to distress calls, adding that their response to such calls has improved significantly.