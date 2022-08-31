FUDMA, Georgia University Sign MoU on Research





Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA) in Katsina State and the University of West Georgia (UWG), United States of America (USA), have signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance research, teaching and learning in the varsity.

The Public Relations Officer of FUDMA, Habibu Umar Aminu, in a statement yesterday, explained that the MoU was signed virtually by the Vice Chancellor of FUDMA, Professor Armaya’u Hamisu Bichi and the Vice President, Innovation and Research Board of Regent UWG, Dr. Daryush IIa.

Aminu said that the MoU would pave the way for cross fertilisation of researches and ideas by both staff and students of the universities in the areas of molecular biology, plant biology, medical microbiology, biochemistry, parasitology, entomology, medical virology, animal nutrition, aquatic ecology and wildlife ecology.

He said that other benefits of the MoU included exchange of journal publications, academic materials and other information relevant to research and learning as well as UWG providing FUDMA with relevant information on available opportunities for scholarships, fellowships, research grants and conference sponsorships in post graduate studies.

He added that “FUDMA stands to benefit from learning experiences such as post-doctoral fellowships, technical visits and participation in seminars, workshops and other academic meetings. This is in addition to availing FUDMA with facilities, resources and mentorship at UWG.

“Speaking shortly after the signing ceremony, Bichi described the event as a milestone achievement and a memorable one that will boost teaching and learning between the two institutions and humanity at large.

“Bichi also confirmed his resolve and readiness to continue to explore more of such opportunities for staff and students of FUDMA to showcase the academic prowess the university is known for, noting that FUDMA is committed to boosting teaching and research.”