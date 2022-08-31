Buhari, Atiku, Tinubu Celebrate Kukah on His 70th Birthday

•Ex-VP hails Lamido at 74, congratulates Cardinal Okpaleke

President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as well as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Bola Tinubu, yesterday rejoiced with the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Father Matthew Hassan Kukah, as he marks his 70th birthday anniversary today, August 31, 2022.

The president also celebrated with veteran journalist, Mrs. Bisi Amagada on her 80th birthday.

Buhari in a statement yesterday, by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined the Catholic Church, friends and associates in celebrating with the priest on the milestone.

He noted the contributions of the priest, teacher, scholar and writer to national discourse and prayed that the Almighty God would grant Kukah longer life, good health and strength.

For Amagada, Buhari joined family members, friends and relations to celebrate the journalist, who served as Board member of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and New Nigeria Newspapers, bringing her wealth of experience in the newsroom to grow many media houses in the country.

The president noted the brilliance, clarity and accuracy that Amagada projects in her writings and administrative work, consistently placing interest of the country and citizens in right perspective, while drawing her inspiration from deep fear of God, and love for studying the Holy Bible.

Atiku, in a statement yesterday, described Kukah as a remarkable public intellectual and formidable advocate for good governance whose contributions to Nigeria’s democracy are immeasurable and unquantifiable.

The statement in Abuja, was signed by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, to celebrate Bishop Kukah at 70.

According to the former vice president, “the man of God has never hesitated to speak out on Nigeria’s ills and criticise our leaders when they derail from the responsibility of providing good governance and deepening our democracy.

“Bishop Kukah is widely misunderstood because he speaks truth to power; a task that often attracts adversaries in our kind of society.”

The Wazirin Adamawa explained that “Kukah is a great asset to Nigeria and humanity because of his tireless commitment to peace, unity and peaceful coexistence in the country and the passion he attaches to these efforts is amazing.”

“Not once did I ever hear Kukah preach hate or bigotry in his sermons. All his sermons are focused on issues that can make Nigeria better. His passion for our unity and justice for all is one of his greatest virtues.”

On the elevation of Bishop of Ekwulobia as a cardinal, Atiku said, “I congratulate Bishop Peter Ebere Okpaleke on his creation as a Cardinal. I believe that this elevation is not only a recognition for the Bishop of Ekwulobia in Anambra State, the Catholic Bishops Conference, and the Catholic Church but also for Nigeria in general. I pray for more extraordinary grace and wisdom in discharging his assignment.

On his part, Tinubu described Kukah as a voice of conscience as he celebrates his 70th birthday.

Tinubu in a letter he personally signed and addressed to the prominent clergy acknowledged the contributions of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese to national development and progress in the over four decades of pastoral work.

In the letter, Tinubu noted that over four decades, Kukah’s homilies as a cleric, as well as his contributions as a public intellectual have enriched the national discourse and highlighted the role of morality in the public space.

He commended Kukah’s sense of devotion, duty and compassion as a voice of conscience in Nigeria, adding that the nation owes him a debt of gratitude for his many years of service.

Tinubu said: “My Lord Bishop, your life has been one of devotion and duty to God and humanity. As such, your life speaks of humility and compassion.

“The influence and respect that is yours goes beyond the Catholic Church and even your position as the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese. You are a voice of conscience in and for all Nigeria

“For over four decades, your homilies as a cleric as well as your contributions as a public intellectual have enriched the national discourse and highlighted the role of morality in the public space.”

Tinubu noted that seminal articles authored by Kukah demonstrated his abiding concern for the poor and vulnerable.