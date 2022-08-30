Spalletti: No Coach Will Say No to Ronaldo in His Squad

*Time running out on possible Osimhen/Ronaldo Swap to Man Utd

Femi Solaja with agency report

As the deadline day of the summer transfer window barely 48 hours away, Napoli Head Coach, Luciano Spalletti, has conceded that it would be ‘difficult’ to reject an £85million (€100m) bid from Manchester United for Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen.

The resurgent Red Devils, have been very busy in the on-going transfer and have been strongly linked with the Nigerian as they seek to strengthen Erik ten Hag’s attack.

Osimhen on the other hand has attracted interest from across Europe even before the end of last season, with Arsenal reportedly interested before the Gunners signed top target Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

However, the 23-year-old has remained at Napoli and has just days before the transfer window slams shut.

Although Napoli has tried to keep their prized asset but boss Spalletti has admitted that it could be difficult to do so if a club makes a major offer.

The Serie A side have already lost several key players this summer and have spent the transfer window acquiring some shrewd replacements.

Napoli is believed to have slapped a whopping £85million transfer price tag on Osimhen.

Spalletti however has expressed him willingness to work with Ronaldo if the deal pulls through.

“If you’re asking me if I’d like to work with Ronaldo, I tell you no coach would say no to that. However, if we go into those areas, the journalists like to fill in for themselves, then as Osimhen’s agent said, there are no negotiations yet.”

However, he noted that no bid is currently on the table, and with only a few days left in the transfer window, a move may be unlikely.

“Speaking to (President Aurelio) De Laurentiis, he told me that he received no offer, so let’s remain as realistic as possible here and take into consideration only things that could happen. There are only a few days left in the transfer window, it seems unlikely that could go through. There is nothing concrete at the moment,” observed the Napoli gaffer shortly before drew goalless with Fiorentina on Sunday.

Spaletti stated that both Osimhen and Ronaldo are match winners, adding:

“It wouldn’t be a swap, it would be two different signings, in that case. One of the two can turn a game by himself.”p

It is the same fee that United have apparently agreed with Ajax to sign Brazilian winger Antony.

The 22-year-old is set to have a medical with the Premier League club this week after forcing a move to Old Trafford.