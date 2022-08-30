NLNG Restates Commitment to Nigerian Content in Its Operations

Peter Uzoho



The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that Nigerians benefit maximally from all its operations by going beyond mere compliance with the Nigerian Content targets as set out in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act (NOGICD) 2010.

NLNG’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, gave the assurance when he led the company’s delegation on a recent courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Mr. Simbi Wabote, at the regulator’s head office in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

In a statement issued yesterday by the company’s General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Mr. Andy Odeh, Mshelbila said the NLNG considered Nigerian Content a core part of its strategy in line with its corporate vision of being a globally competitive LNG company helping to build a better Nigeria.

He commended the NCDMB for the successful and historic relationship between the regulator and the company which emphasised joint value creation, citing the unique Service Level Agreement (SLA) between NLNG and NCDMB as a classic example of the board enabling business.

He also expressed appreciation to the board for the collaboration, which he noted, had led to the smooth take-off of the Train 7 project, which recently recorded seven million safe man-hours without a Lost-Time Injury incident.

Mshelbila stated that NLNG remained committed to 100 per cent in-country supply of its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) volumes, stressing that, within the context of the global energy transition, support of regulators like the NCDMB would be critical in ensuring access, availability and affordability of energy for domestic consumption.

The CEO, however, proposed the formation of an NLNG-NCDMB Technical Working Group that would meet periodically to discuss and resolve such strategic and other operational issues.

NLNG is owned by four shareholders, namely, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) -49 per cent; Shell Gas B.V. (25.6 per cent); TotalEnergies Gaz & Electricite Holdings (15 per cent), and Eni International N.A. N. V. S.àr.l (10.4 per cent).