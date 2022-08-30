Kyari: Stolen Crude Oil Housed in Mosques, Churches

* Vows to prosecute 122 suspected vandals

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has declared that crude oil theft has become a common phenomenon involving all strata of the Nigerian society including religious, community leaders and top government officials.

He said the company has discovered that stolen crude oil products are stored in churches and mosques with the knowledge of all members of the society where the incidents occur.

Speaking Tuesday at the Ministerial Media Briefing at the State House, Abuja, Kyari also said the entire network of pipelines for petroleum products distribution in the country have been shut down as a result of the activities of vandals.

According to him, “Wherever our products have gone to, everybody has become some sort of vandal.”

Kyari added that 295 illegal connection spots have been discovered on a 200-kilometre pipeline stretch with 344 reservoirs created by vandals and 355 pots confiscated from them.

The NNPCL boss also vowed to ensure the prosecution of 122 persons arrested in connection with the alleged vandalism of pipelines across the country.

He also gave the assurance that with the rehabilitation of the nation’s four refineries and the Dangote Refineries coming on stream, Nigeria would become an exporter of petroleum products by the middle of next year.

Kyari equally clarified that the pipeline surveillance contract was awarded to a corporate entity in which Tompolo has interest and not specifically to him as an individual as being speculated in some quarters.

Details later…