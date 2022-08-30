Grooming Endowment Trust Launches N12.5m Grant for SME’s



Oluchi Chibuzor



With the need to empower local businesses across the country in the face of present economic realities, a N12.5 million grant has been launched by the Grooming Endowment Trust to boost atart-ups and MSMEs looking for facilities to scale.



The programme, known as Grooming Endowment Trust (GET) Compass, is an initiative that aims to provide grant funding, business advisory and capacity building for small businesses that are in ideation or nascent stages of growth.



Speaking in Lagos on the motivation behind the programme, the Chairperson of the Grooming Endowment Trust, Adaobi Okafor stated that the Trust did not only aim to provide financial assistance, but also relevant skills to help MSME operators grow, improve their business processes and navigate the tough business terrain in Nigeria.



Speaking on the requirements to participate in the Compass, Deputy Manager Research & Development of CREM Nigeria, the programmer’s technical partner, Ayotunde Hassan said prospective recipients should be owners of businesses and must be above the age of 18.