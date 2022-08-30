  • Monday, 29th August, 2022

Grooming Endowment Trust Launches N12.5m Grant for SME’s

Business | 39 seconds ago


Oluchi Chibuzor


With the need to empower local businesses across the country in the face of present economic realities, a N12.5 million grant has been launched by the Grooming Endowment Trust to boost atart-ups and MSMEs looking for facilities to scale.


The programme, known as Grooming Endowment Trust (GET) Compass, is an initiative that aims to provide grant funding, business advisory and capacity building for small businesses that are in ideation or nascent stages of growth.


Speaking in Lagos on the motivation behind the programme, the Chairperson of the Grooming Endowment Trust, Adaobi Okafor stated that the Trust did not only aim to provide financial assistance, but also relevant skills to help MSME operators grow, improve their business processes and navigate the tough business terrain in Nigeria.


Speaking on the requirements to participate in the Compass, Deputy Manager Research & Development of CREM Nigeria, the programmer’s technical partner, Ayotunde Hassan said prospective recipients should be owners of businesses and must be above the age of 18.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.