Ayu: PDP Not Built on Any Individual, No Person Can Destabilise It

In apparent reference to Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, yesterday, read the riot act to party members, saying PDP is not built on any individual, and no one can distract its leadership. Ayu gave the waning in Kano, when the party received former Kano State Governor and Senator for Kano Central Senatorial District, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, who formally defected to PDP.

The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said at the occasion that the 2023 general election was a referendum on the the governing All Progressives Congress (APC). Atiku called on Nigerians to vote for him because he had been tried and tested, and, thus, possessed the capacity to lead the country out of its current economic and security challenges.

But Wike, at a different event, yesterday, said current happenings in his party were just the tip of the iceberg, stressing that something significant would soon occur. He made the remarks in Port Harcourt when he inaugurated some newly completed projects.

Meanwhile, Shekarau, who officially joined PDP on Monday, wrote the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to inform it of his new status and request the commission to withdraw him as the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) senatorial candidate for Kano Central.

Speaking in Kano, when the party received Shekerau, Ayu explained that PDP was built on Nigerians.

He declared, “The PDP is built by the people and that is why it is called the people’s party. It was never built on an individual and can never be built on an individual.

“As the people’s party, it is not waiting for anybody. We will win election everywhere and will not only win in the north, we will in the south; we will win in the South-south. The PDP will win nationwide.

“By this time next year, we shall have PDP government in place. Nobody can destabilise this party. We are not going to be distracted. Don’t mind all those peddling crises.

“We shall overcome all distracting forces. We shall overcome all difficulties. Every member of PDP is important. We will do everything possible to bring all those that have left the PDP back.”

Atiku, who spoke in Hausa at the event, commended the House of Representatives and Senate for their bipartisan efforts in passing the Nigeria Startup Bill. He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the bill into law.

In a statement, the PDP presidential candidate said, “Nigerians are yearning for victory in our campaign, because they know that when the PDP wins, the victory is to the people.

“I am sure you must have noticed that my team and I have kept our engagements focused on policy related issues. We know, much as you do know, too, that the upcoming election is a referendum on the ruling party. They have failed and our democracy gives us the power to punish the APC for their failed promises.”

Describing himself as the candidate with the magic key to the problems confronting the country, Atiku said, “I am a candidate, who is prepared for the job and ready to hit the ground running from day one!

“Our campaign comes with a promise of renewal, and a commitment of returning power to the people. That is what the PDP stands for. And, like I did say in Lagos during the NBA national conference, I am not a trial and error in leadership. I am tried and tested and my capacity to get the job done is proven.

“Dear friend, kindly permit me to thank you again for the great job that you continue to do by supporting the campaign. Also, kindly permit me to urge you to do more. It is when we do more that we can truly push back the APC from coming back to fail us, once more.”

Atiku also commended the House of Representatives and Senate, on his verified Twitter handle, for their bipartisan efforts. He explained that the Nigerian start-up space was one of the largest in Africa, and Nigeria had become a key destination on the continent for Tech talent, with the ICT sub-sector contributing approximately 18.44 per cent of Nigeria’s GDP as of the end of Q2 in 2022.

The PDP presidential candidate said the ICT industry was a critical part of his national development plan and framework to ensure economic growth and diversification in the coming years.

According to him, “My administration intends to enthrone a disruptive economic agenda that will position ICT at the forefront of our policy development strategy and ensure that digital technologies and innovations in ICT, and IT-enabled products and services are given an enabling environment to drive and help build our new digital economy, notably in areas such as e-commerce, IT manufacturing, ICT enabled outsourcing, the broader start-up ecosystem and other emerging technologies.

“My administration will ensure that the gap is bridged between established/start-up tech companies and the nation’s regulators to provide a thriving tech ecosystem that enhances competitiveness, innovation and job growth for our growing youth population.

“I had previously outlined in my policy document and my recent Arise Interview, the need to transition into an e-government system to reduce expenditure costs, improve workflow management, service delivery and overall efficiency.

“This shift will also provide opportunities for the ICT industry to innovate and develop solutions for government digital services as we build a new and enhanced futuristic economy.”

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, who is also the chairman of the PDP governors’ forum, while welcoming Shekarau back to the party, said the former Kano State governor left for some years, but was back home. Tambuwal charged Shekarau to continue to help in repositioning the party and Nigeria, at large, stating that at the end, “We shall give Atiku all help to become President.”

Delta State Governor and PDP vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, commended Shekarau for the sacrifice he made by dumping NNPP and its senatorial ticket and coming to PDP.

Okowa described Atiku as the light and hope of Nigerians, and commended Shekarau for seeing the light in Atiku. He said with Atiku’s experience, he would give education, economy, and security, which were currently in shamble, a face-lift

The Delta State governor lamented the suffering of the people, stating that very soon, with Atiku as president, it would be over.

Okowa declared, “There is light and hope in PDP.”

He expressed optimism that PDP would win South-south, southern Nigeria, and the north, stressing that the party would win landslide.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday, said something momentous would take place in his party, PDP. Wike also said he would soon reveal the identities of 2023 presidential candidates planning to empty Nigeria’s treasury.

The governor spoke at the inauguration of internal roads at Rumuesara, Eneka town, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state. He said some politicians canvassing for votes to win the 2023 presidential election did not mean well for the country.

He maintained that he was in a position to know better, and expose such candidates at the appropriate time so that Nigerians could use their votes to reject them.

The governor talked about the current issues in his party, saying, “All of us should be calm concerning what is happening in PDP. In fact, nothing has happened yet. But, by the grace of God, something will happen.”

“Some other people are busy putting themselves together on how they will take over leadership in Nigeria to loot the remaining ones these other people have already kept.

“I’m privileged to know and at the appropriate time, I’ll tell you who these people are. You need to know what is happening in Nigeria. Forget about all these people running around saying they want to rescue or save you (Nigeria). Just watch to see what is going to happen next.”

Wike said while his administration had continued to inaugurate projects for Rivers people, detractors were busy sponsoring a negative media campaign against him.

The governor stated that despite such negative media commentaries, his administration had not relented in offering good governance to strengthen the relationship with the people of Rivers State.

He stated, “Look at us concentrating on giving our people good governance. What is good governance? Good governance is making the people to be happy. Good governance is providing infrastructure for the people. Good governance is not about party. Providing good governance is about leadership. We are here everyday flagging off projects, commissioning projects even though our tenure is coming to an end.”

Wike disclosed how difficult it would be for seasonal politicians, who had never done anything to better the lot of Rivers electorate, to come to them to solicit their votes.

He told the people, “Now that I have come to Eneka to provide this basic infrastructure, I can come back to Eneka and ask you to follow me, let us go there or let us stay here. Do they have what it takes to come and talk to you? Can they come and talk to you?

“It is somebody that hears from you that you have also heard from. This one you’ve not provided anything for my people, you’ve not asked them what they want, then you want to tell them where to vote?

“So, it is us that will come and meet you and say see where you’ll vote. And I know based on our relationship, since we have not deceived you, we have not told you lies, you will follow us at the appropriate time.”

Former Kano State Governor, and Senator for Kano Central, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, wrote INEC, requesting it to withdraw his NNPP Senate candidacy.

Shekarau said he left NNPP due to its refusal to implement an agreement he had reached with the party in May, when he dumped APC for NNPP.

Speaking at his defection ceremony held at his residence in Kano, Shekarau declared that he and his supporters had joined PDP. He added, “I and my followers have today dumped NNPP for PDP.”

Other PDP bigwigs in attendance included Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State; former Vice President Namadi Sambo; Chairman of PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin; former governors of Jigawa (Saminu Turaki and Sule Lamido), Sokoto (Attahiru Bafarawa), Kaduna (Ahmed Makarfi), and Adamawa (Boni Haruna).