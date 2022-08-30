Abia 2023: Ohafia Stakeholders Back Emenike

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State in the 2023 elections, Chief Ikechi Emenike, has been given a major boost by stakeholders in Ohafia Local Government Area, who have vowed to ensure his victory in the elections.

The Ohafia stakeholders took their firm stand on their choice for the state at a meeting hosted by Chief Stanley Orji Oba at Abiriba, specifically asking Emenike to forge ahead with his mission to free the state from misrule.

It was a measure of the level of interest that Emenike’s candidacy has continued to generate as stakeholders, who were hitherto indifference to Abia State politics, are now coming out from their comfort zones to ensure the emergence of a good leader in 2023.

Hon Uche Dike Okoro captured the decision of the stakeholders in his address, declaring that: “Ndi Abia have resolved that an end has come for bad governance, and are looking up to Emenike to save them.

“We have adopted him door-to-door, house-to-house,” he said, adding that the APC governorship candidate “towers above the other candidates in competence, integrity, visionary leadership, and brims with practicable ideas to develop Abia State.”

Chief George Nnanna Kalu, who is a major stakeholder not only in Ohafia but in the state as a whole, pointed out that the problem with Abia State has remained the gross mismanagement of its resources by incompetent leaders.

“We don’t have a good manager in the Government House,” he lamented, adding that “the incompetence of the people presiding over the affairs of the state is so glaring that their behaviour remains unchanged under every economic situation

“I recommend Emenike as someone who will be diligent in managing our resources and we must support him to drive away the bad managers out of government house.”

Hon Otuwe Kalu Orji, who flies the APC flag in Ohafia South state constituency, noted that “Abia State has suffered a lot,” adding that there is hope for better tomorrow because “the man who will change the bad situation has come.

“We are here to tell Abiriba, Nkporo and Ohafia(the communities that constitute Ohafia LGA) that APC has come with the right leader to take over Abia State.”

Emenike, in his remarks, told the Ohafia stakeholders that he has committed himself to lifting Abia State out of the pit of underdevelopment which bad governance has plunged it.

“There will be a better Abia State at the 32nd anniversary of its creation,” he said, alluding to the fast pace of development that the state would experience under his care as governor.