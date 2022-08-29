Ooni Laments Elite’s Poor Contributions to Community Devt, Charity





Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has charged those he described as privileged elite across the country to join hands with government at all levels to propel development that would be in the interest of all Nigerians.

Oba Ogunwusi regretted how Nigerian elite have been lukewarm and maintaining non-committal posture to charity and issues that border on development, by having the erroneous impression that development was the sole responsibility of government.

Ooni spoke in Erinmope – Ekiti, Moba Local Government area of Ekiti State, on Saturday, while making a N10 million donation for community development, during the coronation celebration of Obaleo of Erinmope, Oba Sunday Aikuirawo Aniyi.

Addressing a crowd of indigenes and invitees at the ceremony, the frontline Yoruba monarch said, “This is what I have known for long and observed carefully, most of the privileged Nigerians don’t like contributing to community development and charity.

“Some people will prefer to hide somewhere and live a low profile life. They believe that government should be the one developing everywhere and this has been the reason why the development pace was slow and affecting negatively the poor people.

“Once you consider yourself as a blessed person, it is your duty to help your community to drive development. You must also go beyond that, you must contribute to charity, so that the poor people around you can feel your impact.”

Regretting the rampancy of Obaship tussles in Ekiti and the attendant legal actions, Oba Aniyi, appealed to government to urgently reform the Chieftaincy Law, to curtail the upsurge of post-selection litigations, where he rated Ekiti as the worst in Yoruba land.

The monarch also called the attention of government on the need to reignite development programmes like road infrastructure, water facility and schools that would propel business activities as witnessed over two decades ago in the town.

Among those bestowed with honorary titles and awards by the monarch, was the wife of Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, who was conferred with the title of Eyeoba of Erinmope.

The ceremony was also graced by Governor Kayode Fayemi, the governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, traditional rulers, business moguls, politicians, traditionalists, among others.