NIPSS Seeks Collaboration with NLTF on Intellectual Development

The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, has expressed desire to partner with the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF), to enhance national development.

The NIPSS said it was seeking close working relationship with the NLTF in the areas of education and intellectual development.

Director General, of the Institute, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, made this known when he led a delegation from the institute on a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary of NLTF, Dr. Bello Maigari, in Abuja.

According to him, “I am here today with my management team to strengthen and seek for strong partnership with the National lottery Trust Fund in areas of needs that will assist us to build a better society.

“We find National Lottery Trust Fund an excellent organisation that we will partner with in areas of education and promoting national intellectuals, to move our dear country forward.”

Nigeria, he said, has a lot of smart and intellectual people who are currently idle, and expressed hope that the partnership would help to bring those precious intellectuals to NIPSS for the betterment of Nigeria.

Responding, Maigari said that no fewer than 30 universities and other higher Institutions of learning across Nigeria, had sent in requests for educational Intervention from NLTF.

Maigari noted that such requests stemmed from the fact that many of the institutions were lacking social amenities and conducive learning environment.