Nigeria Lose to Ghana Again as CHAN Ticket Hangs

After Ghana’s Black Stars denied Super Eagles of Nigeria a place in this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, another nightmare appears to be in the offing as we may miss qualifying for the 7th African Nations Championship (CHAN) meant for players domiciled in the various leagues in the continent.

Yesterday, the Salisu Yusuf-tutored Super Eagles B team were handed a 2-0 defeat by Ghana’s Black Galaxies at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium to make the return leg in Abuja a tall dream.

After an evenly-balanced first period, during which goalkeeper Adeyinka Adewale quickly redeemed himself after dropping the ball with a Ghanaian forward lurking, Daniel Barnieh shot the Galaxies ahead in the 50th minute from the penalty spot as Beninoise referee Issa Mouhamed punished a Nigerian infringement in the eighteen-yard box.

The Super Eagles fought valiantly to get even as the game wore on, to no avail, and were then open to a sucker punch as Seidu Suraj unleashed a shot from close range that Adewale could only punch into his own net with four minutes left.

The result leaves the Super Eagles B with some work to do ahead of the return leg, as both teams square off again at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Saturday evening.

