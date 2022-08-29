Intra-Party Squabbles Threat to Democracy, Says Niger SSG

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Secretary to the Government of Niger State, Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, has observed that intra party squabbles are threats to democracy and the stability of political parties.

Matane made the observation when he addressed members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Mashegu Local Government Area of the state an event which took place in Kontagora town.

He, therefore, urged APC faithful in the state and the country to eschew bickering and infighting, which are capable of derailing the party’s march to victory in the 2023 general elections.

“We should always deploy patience and wisdom in resolving differences” he said, stressing that such disposition would also strengthen the party’s unity in the area

“Intra-party wrangling is not only a threat to democratic consolidation but also stability of the party, there is therefore the need for aggrieved members of the party in the area to sheath their swords and work towards making the party emerge victorious in the 2023 elections” Matane declared.

He charged the executives of the party in the area to take their roles and responsibilities seriously and be determined to pursue it with decency and vigour.

He further disclosed that the state government would soon begin the rehabilitation of Kawo-Mashegu-Kaboji and Adogon Malam-Babugi-Pellegi Roads.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Mashegu Local Government Area, Mr. Alhassan Isah Mazakuka, disclosed that the council has employed 250 health workers, adding plans to recruit 300 Teachers have been completed.